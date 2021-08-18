Cynthia Ann Baumeister, age 64, of Venice, Florida, passed away with her husband, Jeff, at her side Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Tidewell Hospice.
Cindy was born Feb. 12, 1957, to parents Ken and Irene Ludwig. Cindy graduated from Bowsher High School and attended Lourdes University in Toledo, Ohio.
After completing her education, she went on to work in human resources at Owens-Illinois and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Ohio. In 1992, she and her husband moved to Folsom, California, where they lived for 25 years.
In California, Cindy worked in human resources for McClatchy Newspapers and for Intel Corp, where she climbed up the ranks to become a well-respected manager of national pension plans.
After many fulfilling years, Cindy retired from the company. After retirement, Cindy and Jeff moved to Venice. They were members of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Venice and resided in IslandWalk.
Jeff and Cindy recently founded the Baumeister Family Foundation in conjunction with Gulf Coast Community Foundation. This charitable endeavor will support numerous local and national charities for many years to come.
She is survived by loving husband, Jeff; sister, Judy (Jim) Warntz; brother-in-law, Terry (Diane) Baumeister; sister-in-law, Linda Ludwig; niece, Karen Ludwig; nephew, Greg (Heather) Ludwig; and great-nieces Libby, Paige and Kate Ludwig.
She was preceded in death by parents Ken and Irene Ludwig and brother Gary Ludwig.
Services: A memorial service will be held in October. Interment will be private. Services under the care of Farley Funeral Home and Crematory, Venice. Online condolences can be made at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: Memorial contributions may be made to Ave Maria University, Ave Maria, Florida; Lourdes University, Sylvania, Ohio; Mote Aquarium, Sarasota, Florida; or Tidewell Hospice, Venice.
