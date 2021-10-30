Cynthia Jean Parrett (Andrews)
Cynthia Jean (Andrews) Parrett, age 65, of Venice, Florida, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Tidewell Hospice at Village On The Isle, Venice, after a brief and valiant battle with cancer.
Cindy was born May 22, 1956, in Goshen, New York, to Stewart and Elizabeth Andrews, and graduated from Roy C. Ketcham High School and Dutchess Community College, Poughkeepsie, New York. She was a longtime member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, Venice.
During her lifetime Cindy developed many interests. In her youth, she loved to camp at Fish Creek Pond in New York, and enjoyed fishing in the St. Lawrence River. She also volunteered at Stoney Point State Park and with the Girl Scouts. As an adult, she enjoyed gardening, especially her prized desert roses.
She met her husband, Jim, in Sarasota, Florida, and they married on Oct. 30, 1982. Together they visited St. Augustine, Calloway Gardens, Georgia, and Disney World many times.
One of Cindy’s greatest joys came from exploring antique stores with Jim to find cookie cutters and Department 56 village pieces to add to her extensive collections.
She also enjoyed sewing, crafting, reading, researching genealogy, hearing about her nieces and nephews and spending quiet moments at home with Jim and their beloved dog, Smokey.
She was employed by the USPS for 33 years and retired from the Manasota Postal Processing Center in 2018.
Cindy was predeceased by her parents, Stewart Andrews and Elizabeth Andrews.
She is survived by her devoted husband, James Parrett of Venice; her brother, Stewart (Kim) Andrews of York, South Carolina; sister-in-law Barbara Rannigan of Venice; brother-in-law Daniel (Peggy) Parrett of Nokomis, Florida; nephews Jason Parrett of Venice, Ryan (Erin) and Everett Parrett of Bailey, Colorado, and Kenneth Andrews of Rockledge, Florida; and nieces Kelly (David), Sadie and Logan Hunter of Peachtree City, Georgia, and Katie (Gavin), Grady, Ainsley, and Wesley Hunt of Venice.
She will be greatly missed, especially at family gatherings.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4365 State Road 776, Venice, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. After the service, family and friends may gather in the church’s fellowship hall for refreshments. The National Cremation Society is in charge of arrangements.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suncoast Humane Society, 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood, FL 34224; or Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238. Please mark your donation “In memoriam for Cynthia Parrett and Tidewell Hospice at Village On The Isle.”
