Dale Moore
Dale Moore, 66, died Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018.
Dale was born June 29, 1952, in Colorado. He lived in Colorado, Montana and Florida.
Dale was a hard worker who never tried to impress anyone, there wasn’t much he couldn’t do. Never could tell his story in a paragraph, but you could in an unbelievable book. Everything turned into an adventure. He loved the outdoors and always had at least one dog by his side. He used to race homing pigeons and then began raising Zebu/Longhorn cattle. He was content to be alone but appreciated people that smiled and laughed. Dale loved his son, Dax, so much! They shared several interests together. His main treasure was his wife of 41 years, Denise.
Dale thanked God daily for his blessings. We know that Dale is smiling and happier than imagined.
We will celebrate his life at Venice Church of the Nazarene at 11 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2019.
If you wish, donations may go to Humane Society, Venice Church of the Nazarene or Echo Farms.
