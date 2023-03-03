Dale P. Skoog

It is with profound sadness that the Skoog family announces the passing of our beloved husband and father, Dr. Dale Parker Skoog, on February 20, 2023, at his home in North Venice, Florida, following a brief illness.
Dr. Skoog was predeceased by his parents, Evar John and Gladys Elizabeth, as well as by his brother Donn Evar (Yuko). He is survived by his adoring wife, Kathleen Quinn Skoog; her daughter, Kim Marie (Thomas) Krug; his children Ingrid Maria, Dr. Erik Dale (Barbara) and Christian Louis (Julissa); as well as by his grandchildren: Parker Thomas, Kathryn Elizabeth and Henry Joseph Krug; Samuel Justin, Frank William, Erik Dale Jr. and Anne Marie Skoog.
Dr. Skoog attended Nichols School, Cornell University and Tulane University School of Medicine. After completing a residency in urology through the University of Buffalo School of Medicine, where he also served as an assistant clinical professor, Dr. Skoog entered private practice, eventually retiring from surgery in 1995 as a partner of Buffalo Medical Group. Dr. Skoog was a skilled practitioner, being the first urologist in Greater Buffalo to employ ultrasound technology in the treatment of kidney stones. Upon his retirement from Buffalo Medical Group, Dr. Skoog served as Medical Director of Suburban Adult Services Inc., a position he held for twenty-four years. His other passions included golf, reading, gardening and croquet.
Dr. Skoog was known for his generosity of spirit, his close friendships and his great love of life. A celebration of Dr. Skoog's life will take place in North Venice on March 12, 2023; another will take place this summer in Buffalo. Dr. Skoog will be deeply missed by all who loved him.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.