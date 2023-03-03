Dale P. Skoog

It is with profound sadness that the Skoog family announces the passing of our beloved husband and father, Dr. Dale Parker Skoog, on February 20, 2023, at his home in North Venice, Florida, following a brief illness.

Dr. Skoog was predeceased by his parents, Evar John and Gladys Elizabeth, as well as by his brother Donn Evar (Yuko). He is survived by his adoring wife, Kathleen Quinn Skoog; her daughter, Kim Marie (Thomas) Krug; his children Ingrid Maria, Dr. Erik Dale (Barbara) and Christian Louis (Julissa); as well as by his grandchildren: Parker Thomas, Kathryn Elizabeth and Henry Joseph Krug; Samuel Justin, Frank William, Erik Dale Jr. and Anne Marie Skoog.


