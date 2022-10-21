Daniel Arthur Valleau, 73, loving father, husband, brother, grandfather and friend passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 15, 2022, after an intense battle with ALS.

Dan was born on July 31, 1949, in Neptune, N.J., and grew up in the neighboring town of Wall, N.J. After graduating from Wall High School in 1969 he joined the Naval Air Reserve as ground crew then airplane mechanic.

Load entries