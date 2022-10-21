Daniel Arthur Valleau, 73, loving father, husband, brother, grandfather and friend passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 15, 2022, after an intense battle with ALS.
Dan was born on July 31, 1949, in Neptune, N.J., and grew up in the neighboring town of Wall, N.J. After graduating from Wall High School in 1969 he joined the Naval Air Reserve as ground crew then airplane mechanic.
Moving to Venice in 1973 he worked in the water treatment and pump repair business. He was proud of founding several businesses that are still operating today.
Dan's passion in life was anything mechanical, especially cars and auto racing. As a family sport, he loved building and racing stock cars. He enjoyed TV and film and had an uncanny knowledge of TV trivia. With a great sense of humor, he was kind and compassionate. He loved all animals but especially his cats. Most of all, he loved his family.
Dan was preceded in death by his father, Joseph C. Valleau; mother, Enid Carman, brother, Donald, and nephew, Daniel G. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Ingrid Blokzijl, daughter Cristi L. Valleau; brother, Richard Valleau (Kimberly); grandson, Brett McDannell and granddaughter, Jayna Rae Pechart; nephew and nieces, Anthony Valleau, Vanessa Hunter and Victoria Medlin.
We will miss his companionship, his jokes, his laughter, his friendship, his guidance and his ability to fix just about anything. Truly a gentle man, our rock, who is greatly loved and dearly missed.
At Dan's request there will be a private celebration of his life at a future date.
Memorial donations can be made to ALS Foundation, Paralyzed Veterans of America, T2T.org or to your local animal rescue. All were close to his heart.
