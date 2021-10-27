Daniel E. Martin, 70, of Venice, Florida, and Las Vegas, Nevada, and formerly of Eastham, Massachusetts, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Dan was born Jan. 2, 1951, as the second son of John and Charlotte Martin in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Dan, ever the rebel, blazed his own path in life and left an impact on all those who had the good fortune of being inside his diverse circle.
He attended St. Fidelis Seminary in Herman, Pennsylvania, and graduated from North Catholic High School in Pittsburgh before graduating from the University of Pittsburgh, where he furthered his lifelong love of engineering.
Dan’s career began at the Bureau of Mines in Pittsburgh, and he then moved on to a consulting job at prestigious Booz Allen Hamilton in Maryland.
After tiring of extensive travel with his cat named Fuzzer, he transitioned to the defense industry, where he worked for Sanders Corporation in New Hampshire and then Raytheon in Massachusetts, where he rose quickly in the ranks to a senior position running Raytheon’s surface missile defense business.
Throughout his career, Dan was characterized by his disarmingly sharp intellect and outstanding sense of humor.
Dan was an avid sports fan and loved following his beloved Pitt Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers. More recently, he became a big fan of the Las Vegas Knights and enjoyed cheering them on with his family in Las Vegas.
Dan’s strong libertarian streak, his superb skills as a bass guitarist and his love of cats, live music (especially blues), boating, fishing, target-shooting, biking and hiking further defined his active lifestyle and unique personality.
He will be sorely missed by his family and the many friends and colleagues he gathered over the years.
Dan was a proud father to his daughter, Sarah, and, son Ryan. He also leaves behind his longtime partner, Donna Hughes, and her daughters, Jill Clark and Laurie Clark; his siblings, Bill Martin (Patti) of Jupiter, Florida, Tim Martin (Diane) of Jacksonville, Florida, and Patti Martin Stanford of Jacksonville.
He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Kelly Mack (Ken), Patrick Martin (Laura), Colleen Martin (Jared), Sam Martin, Jack Stanford and James Stanford.
Lest we forget, Dan is also survived by his beloved and rambunctious cat, Jordan, the care and management of whom now falls to Donna.
Dan was predeceased by his parents, John and Charlotte Martin of Pittsburgh, and Osterville, Massachusetts, and his older brother Jack Martin of Swampscott, Massachusetts.
Services: A scattering of ashes will be performed at a later date. Please share your memories of Dan on his Facebook Memorial wall at: Bit.ly/318BpCB.
