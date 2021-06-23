Daniel H. Shore, March 6, 1923-June 17, 2021
Daniel H. Shore passed away peacefully at his daughter's home on June 17, 2021, at the age of 98.
He is survived by three daughters, Teri Thomas, Alecia (Leonard) Nosse and Jody (Patrick) Benson; two brothers, Henry and Richard Shore; four grandchildren, Rob (Paulo) Sifferman, Mindi (Michael) Logan, Jason (Melanie) Carroll and Adam (Sharon) Carroll; four great-grandchildren, Riley and Max Logan, Adam Jr. and Katie Carroll; and special friends Bill and Jean Straub of Venice, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Betty of 35 years and Elene of 23 years; daughter Diane; special companion of 14 years Yvette Pitoniak of Venice; parents Henry and Helen Shore; brother Leonard Shore; and sister Virgilene Hamilton.
Dan grew up in Jackson, helping his father at Shore’s Bar during his teenage years until enlisting in the Naval Reserves for World War II.
Dan served his country from 1942 to 1945, spending time in Dunkeswell, England, searching for enemy submarines and with Bombing Squadron 103, receiving a citation for outstanding heroism.
After an honorable discharge, he returned to Jackson to continue working at his father’s bar until he was hired as an assistant manager at Miller Jewelers. He then managed the camera department at Fields Department Store prior to retiring his sales career at Clark Equipment handling many more sales accounts than his co-workers.
In 1980 he moved to Venice, enjoying the weather while playing golf along with taking over 40 cruises. He was a life member of the Elks and VFW along with membership in the Moose and American Legion, where he spent many Friday nights dancing. He was also a very strong Republican.
In February of 2020, Dan moved back to Jackson for health reasons, eventually moving in with his youngest daughter to spend the remaining time of his life.
The family would like to offer a special thank- you to Southern Care Hospice for the kind, compassionate and above-and-beyond care they provided.
As Dan would say, just as it states under his high school graduation picture: “Happy I am, from care I’m free; why aren’t they content like me?”
Services: There will be no service, and cremation has taken place.
Contributions: The family recommends and wishes donations to go to Southern Care Hospice, 1965 Boardman Road, Suite B, Jackson, MI 49202. There is no better hospice company around.
