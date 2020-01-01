Daniel James Schmid-Larson

Daniel James Schmid-Larson, age 64, of Venice, Florida, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.

Services: The Celebration of Life will be held at New Life Church in Venice on Friday, Jan. 3, at 10 a.m. Read the full obituary at: FarleyFuneralhHome.com/obituary/daniel-schmidlarson.

