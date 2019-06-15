Byrne

Byrne

 Tara Spalding

Danny Gene Byrne — loved his family and tennis

Danny Gene Byrne of Venice, Florida, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019.

Dan was a distinguished sales leader in the telecommunications industry. He started his career with the phone company collecting money from phone booths and worked his way up to directing sales for the southeast for AT&T.

Dan loved his family and celebrated every achievement, no matter how small, with genuine enthusiasm.

An accomplished tennis player, Dan once received a compliment from Stan Smith, who acknowledged Dan’s one-handed backhand.

Dan loved dogs and volunteered at the Humane Society. He loved his dog Bonnie.

Dan is survived by his wife and best friend, Nancy Byrne; his brother Jan (and Ella) Byrne of Greenwood, Indiana; his son, Mark (and Stephanie) Byrne of Decatur, Georgia; his daughte, Kim (and Gary) Cawley of Roswell, Georgia; and five grandchildren. 

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Humane Society at HumaneSociety.org.

Recommended for you

Load entries