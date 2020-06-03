Darleen Emily Evans

Darleen Emily Evans, 85, of Park Rapids, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was born March 17, 1935, to Edward and Emma (Peter) Ristau in Elmore, Minnesota.

She graduated from high school in 1952. After attending Mankato Commercial College she worked as an administrative assistant at Elmore Public School.

On Aug. 22, 1954, Darleen was united in marriage to Lyle Evans. They lived in Braham, Minnesota, then moved to Carrington, North Dakota, where they purchased a funeral business. In 1992 they retired to Venice, Florida, spending summer months in Park Rapids.

Darleen is survived by her husband; children Mark (Pam) of Park Rapids and Stephanie (Kris) Wernhoff of Shelburne, Vermont; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Ronald Ristau of Elmore, Minnesota, and Donna Hanson of Blue Earth, Minnesota.

Friends may leave online condolences at CeaseFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Cease Funeral Home of Park Rapids.

