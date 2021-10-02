The “legendary” Darrell F. Lawhorne, of Venice, Florida, was born Oct. 13, 1948, in Alexandria, Virginia, and peacefully passed into Eternal Life on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
Darrell’s roots were in New Jersey, where he excelled in football and baseball and pursued his true passion of playing guitar while entertaining friends, family and fans.
He relocated to Venice, Florida in 1990, where he earned the legendary designation as one of the premier entertainers in the area.
Darrell proudly served in the U.S. Navy Seabees and was an accomplished private pilot.
He was the beloved husband and best friend of Carolyn Walsh; proud and loving father of Joseph, Connor and Parker Lawhorne; and stepfather of Sydney Koon.
He is also survived by half-siblings Wayne (Cathy) Driscoll and Kendall Driscoll.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Essie Lawhorne.
He was the cherished brother-in-law of Robert (Karen) Walsh, Betty Murray (the late Michael) (Les Hopkins) and Jim (Katie) Walsh; and fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Services: Visitation is Sunday, Oct. 3, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Farley Funeral Home, 265 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover, New Jersey. To share a memory of Darrell or to send a condolence to the family, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607, are most appreciated.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.