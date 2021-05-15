David Alan Wilson, “Super Dave,” age 71, passed away at his Venice, Florida, home on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
He was born in Dallas, Texas, on April 7, 1950, and came to Venice from Ashford, Connecticut, in 2002.
David worked for Hamilton Standards in Windsor Locks, Conn., as a manager and designer for printed circuit boards, and then for Dolphin Innovations in Sarasota, Florida, as a drywall supervisor until he retired in 2010.
Just prior to his retirement, David and his wife managed the Venice Farmers Market, moving it from Centennial Park to West Tampa Avenue. Most Saturdays, he welcomed local nonprofit groups at no charge, assisted in various fundraising events for our community, worked with Venice MainStreet and the Chamber of Commerce, and greeted customers and their furry friends always with a smile.
David was a wonderful man who touched many lives. He was fiercely loyal to everyone in his circle, and quick to lend a hand with projects or advice, when needed.
Most of the time he was really funny, and other times he unintentionally ended up on the “A-List.” His “A-List” comments were part of his undeniable charm and they will bring laughter for years to come.
We will forever hold David in our hearts, as he held us in his. He made the world a better place and, hopefully, we can all be a little like him until we meet again.
Surviving family members include his wife, Linda Wilson, of Venice; daughter Crystal O’Buch and her husband, Ronnie, of Nokomis, Florida; grandson Brandon Haaf of Coral Springs, Florida; and brother-in-law Gary Opley of Cumming, Georgia.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date. To leave a memory of David or to send a condolence to the family, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: Memorial donations should be made to TideWell Hospice, Philanthropy Dept., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 or GiveToTidewell.org.
