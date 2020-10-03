David Allen Mihay By BOB MUDGE Senior Writer Oct 3, 2020 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Card of Thanks Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Allen MihayDavid Allen Mihay, 84, of Venice, Florida, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.Arrangements were entrusted to Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home in Columbus, Indiana. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Report: 240 students, staff out of school for COVID-19 CPR performed at Venice condo pool Venice formally takes over ambulance duties from county Thursday Document: Robinson investigated for election misconduct I-75 northbound slowed after multi-vehicle crash Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Featured Businesses Leonard's Roofing 941-488-7478 Website Sliding Glass door repairs 941-706-6445 CubeSmart Self Storage 4381 Placida Road, Englewood, FL 34224 941-681-0902 Website The Finishing Touch, Blast Cleaning & Powder Coating 1077 Innovation Ave, North Port, FL 34289 941-426-2104 Florida Concrete 941-628-5965 Beechwood Builders 779 Commerce Drive Suite 14, Venice, FL 34292 941-484-9053 Website Military Heritage Museum 900 W Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-575-9002 Website Precision Aluminum And Remodeling Inc Charlotte & Sarasota County 4417 SE 16th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33904 941-276-8449 Website Quality Decks 941-375-1103 Paradise Grill 1097 North Tamiami Trail, Nokomis, FL 34275 941-786-1524 Website Find a local business
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.