David F. Voigt passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, he was 81.
Dave was born to Reiner & Alma Voigt in St. Louis, Mo. He grew up with his older brother Jack on a small farm in Watseka, Ill. After High School, he attended Bradley University in Peoria, Ill, where he was a Member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity, and met the Love of his Life, Judi. After Graduating and getting married, Dave and Judi moved to Sarasota to start their Family. Dave started his professional career at Sarasota Bank & Trust , before becoming President of Venice Nokomis Bank. He started 2 local banks as well, Guaranty Bank of SW Florida and The Bank of Venice. In addition to his Banking career, he taught Adult Education Banking courses at VHS and MCC, now SCF, Venice Campus.
David served on several community boards including Venice Hospital and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, was a Coach for Venice Little League and Pop Warner Football, and was a Club Member at Mission Valley Country Club and Venice Yacht Club. Dave was a founding member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Osprey, later becoming a member of Emmanuel Lutheran in Venice. David loved his community, and was proud to serve it however he could. He helped many people over the years, in ways only those people know, and touched countless others.
He had a smile and a funny story for everyone, a loyal and supportive Friend to many.
Above all else, he was a dedicated Family Man. Giving his everything to his wife, children, grandkids & great-grandkids. Whether working, coaching, driving, supporting, laughing, or loving... he gave it all.
David leaves behind two children, Jack & Bonnie- eight grandchildren, Nicole, Megan, David, Heather, Natasha, Tara, Noelia & Hunter- one grandchild, Neomy whom he finally has met in Heaven, and three great-grandchildren, Leo, Jude & Carter.
Services will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church on Friday, August 19, 2022, 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the Family asks that You donate to a charity of your choice.
To leave The Voigt Family a personal message, please use the Toale Brothers link provided below:
