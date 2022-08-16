David F. Voigt

David F. Voigt passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, he was 81.

Dave was born to Reiner & Alma Voigt in St. Louis, Mo. He grew up with his older brother Jack on a small farm in Watseka, Ill. After High School, he attended Bradley University in Peoria, Ill, where he was a Member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity, and met the Love of his Life, Judi. After Graduating and getting married, Dave and Judi moved to Sarasota to start their Family. Dave started his professional career at Sarasota Bank & Trust , before becoming President of Venice Nokomis Bank. He started 2 local banks as well, Guaranty Bank of SW Florida and The Bank of Venice. In addition to his Banking career, he taught Adult Education Banking courses at VHS and MCC, now SCF, Venice Campus.


