David H. Pattison

David H. “Digger” Pattison, 84, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

He was a 1953 graduate of Venice High School and a founding member of Venice Vagabonds. He graduated from Worsham College of Mortuary Science and served in the U.S. Army.

Being a licensed funeral director, he owned and operated Pattison Funeral Homes in Hendry County, Florida. He was a member of the Peace River Masonic Lodge and several other Masonic organizations. As an “old-timer,” he enjoyed the history and people of Venice.

David is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patty; son, David H. “Howdy” Pattison (Wendy); daughter, Kathy Duyn (Roland); grandchildren, Kailyn, Aubrey and Nash Duyn; and other family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ida and C. Allen Pattison; and brother, Donald A. Pattison.

Services: Per his wishes, there will be no services.

Contributions: Donations may be made to: Philanthropy Department, Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota FL 34238; or to a charity of your choice.

