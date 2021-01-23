David P. Prosser
David P. Prosser, 82, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Venice Regional Bayfront Health in Venice, Florida, having fought the good fight against cancer.
He is survived by wife Molly; son Dave (Martha); daughter Kathy (Kevin); and grandchildren Nathan, Emily, Jacob (Leigh) and Michael (Caeli).
Dave was born Dec. 12, 1938, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Thomas P. and Kitty Prosser, where he attended Youngstown State University and was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He and Molly were married May 28, 1960.
Dave worked in data processing at Youngstown Sheet & Tube until its closure in 1977, and then held numerous positions in the area until retirement.
Always one to live an active life, Dave was a longtime Cub Scout and Scouts BSA leader. He was extremely active in both the Youngstown and Salem, Ohio, theater communities, performing in dozens of local productions. He also served as a trustee and deacon at Christ Church United Presbyterian.
Upon retirement, Dave and Molly left Ohio’s winter weather behind and moved to Venice, Florida, in 2003, where they maintained their longtime close friendship with Ian and Hannah McNabb, also from Ohio, and made many new dear friends along the way.
Never content to stand idle in retirement, Dave was active in the Woodcarver’s Club and the Ohio Club, and directed many community productions of the Bay Indies Players. He also served as president of the Bay Indies Chorus and was active in Bay Indies Covenant Church.
Services: Memorial services are to be announced.
