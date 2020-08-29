Christie

Dawn B. Christie

Dawn B. Christie, born Nov. 2, 1936, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Venice Regional Bayfront Health after a short illness.

She leaves behind her husband of 57 years, Frank M. Christie; her two daughters, Pamela Christie of Kingston, New Hampshire, and Jill Melmed of Venice, Florida; and a son, Daniel Christie of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

She was predeceased by two sons, Paul Barthelmess and Andrew Christie, and one granddaughter, Tiffany Stolz.

She also leaves behind six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Services: There will be a private service at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date. To send condolences to the family, visit: FarleyFuneralHome.com.

