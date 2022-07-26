Deasanta Winston, 96, of Englewood, Florida passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Deasanta was born on August 2, 1925 in West Springfield, Massachusetts to Michele Archangelo Selvatico and Maria Catarina Parisi Selvatico, growing up with three brothers (Daniel Selvatico, Vincent James Selvatico, Onofrio Joseph Selvatico) and one sister (Cecilia Selvatico Paton).
She was married for 58 years to Robert Winston and they had one son (Robert Edward Winston, Jr). They resided in West Springfield, Massachusetts and Cape Cod, Massachusetts before moving to Venice, Florida in 1981 to enjoy retirement and the Florida sun.
Deasanta is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Winston, her son, Robert Edward Winston, Jr., her father, Michelangelo Selvatico, her mother, Maria Catarina Parisi Selvatico, her siblings, Daniel Selvatico, Vincent James Selvatico, Onofrio Joseph Selvatico, and Cecilia Selvatico Paton. Deasanta is survived by her grandchildren Matt Winston, Eric Winston, and Drew Winston along with nine great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Christ United Methodist Church in Venice, Florida on August 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Deborah Hospital Foundation or Tidewell Hospice.
