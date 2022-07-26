Deasanta Winston

Deasanta Winston, 96, of Englewood, Florida passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Deasanta was born on August 2, 1925 in West Springfield, Massachusetts to Michele Archangelo Selvatico and Maria Catarina Parisi Selvatico, growing up with three brothers (Daniel Selvatico, Vincent James Selvatico, Onofrio Joseph Selvatico) and one sister (Cecilia Selvatico Paton).

Load entries