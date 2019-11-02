Dietrich E. Weinauer, 91, of Venice, Florida, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. He was born March 3, 1928, in Poughkeepsie, New York, to the late Herbert F. and Lisa Koopman Weinauer.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Margaret, as well as seven children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Services: Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Christ United Methodist Church, Venice. Sign his online guestbook at FarleyFuneralHome.com.

Recommended for you

Load entries