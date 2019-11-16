Dolores "Dee" J. Larsen, age 87, of Venice, Florida, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
She was born Jan. 2, 1932, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to Leola and Billy King Dowell.
Dee spent 42 years as a hair stylist. Upon retiring from hair styling, Dee spent 18 years providing care for little ones in the nursery for Bay Point Church (Venice-Nokomis United Methodist Church). Additionally, she provided care for people needing assistance.
At age 82, Dee retired for the second time. However, Dee continued to drive others to doctors' appointments and stores until she became 87.
Dee was married from 1949 until 1966. Dee had four children, Steven, Linda, Jean and Kim. Her son Steven predeceased her. She had one brother, Bill, who predeceased her.
GG adored and enjoyed and is survived by her 12 grandchildren, her 21 great-grandchildren and her nine great-great-grandchildren.
She loved, she was loved and she will be missed — but always, always in our hearts.
