Dolores “Dee” Stalbird, 84, of Venice, Florida, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at her home.

She was born to the late Aaron and Julia Flynn-Tobin in Easton, Pennsylvania, on July 2, 1936.

Dee was an executive secretary for Binney and Smith Company, makers of Crayola Crayons. She was a member of South Venice Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Charlie Merz; daughter, Terri Galloway; stepdaughter, Sally Berezowski; stepson, Peter Merz, three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Preceding Dee in death were her parents; one brother, William Flynn; and her first husband, Malvern George Stalbird.

Services: The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 14, at South Venice Baptist Church, 3167 Englewood Road, Venice, with a memorial service starting at 6 p.m. Sign her online guestbook at FarleyFuneralHome.com.

