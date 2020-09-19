Donald Deeks

Feb. 28, 1931-Sept. 10, 2020

Don(ald) Lee Deeks died at age 89, on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, with his daughter by his side.

He is survived by his children, Michael Deeks and Donna Ruth (Deeks) Boldt (Jim); his grandchildren, Christopher Deeks, Ashley Puchalla and Amanda Puchalla; and his great-grandchildren, Tyler Deeks, Sophia Deeks and Addie Cohen.

Additionally, he is survived by his sister, Beverly Brucher, her three children and six grandchildren.

Services: There will be a memorial service in November at Sarasota Memorial Cemetery.

Contributions: Please send any gifts in his memory to Florida Methodist Children’s Home, 51 Main St., Enterprise FL 32725.

