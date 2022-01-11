Donald Lewis Clark of Venice, Florida passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the age of 79. Born in Sussex, New Jersey to George and Mary Clark on March 2, 1942. Don grew up in Sussex on his parent's dairy farm near Beemerville. He attended Wantage Elementary and Sussex High School where he excelled in basketball, baseball, and soccer. After high school, he entered the U.S. Air Force completing a four-year enlistment.
Donald had a residence in Sussex New Jersey, Tucson Arizona, and in 1998 retired to Venice Florida. He had many interests including fishing, golf, and bowling. Bowling however was his main passion. He was a member of the Professional Bowlers Association, and participated in tournaments around the country, after which he opened his own bowling shop in Sierra Vista, Arizona. A kind and gentleman, loved by many, always ready to lend a helping hand. He will be dearly missed by all.
He is survived by his beloved mother Mary Clark of Venice, daughters Robin Davis, and Lisa Watmore of Tucson, sons Jason Clark of Florida and Michael Paiva of Tucson. Also, a sister Linda Bochat, Venice, brothers George, Sussex N.J., Edward Tucson, Thomas Port Charlotte, and Roger of Venice, Fla. In addition to numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Services under the care of Farley Funeral Home and Crematory in Venice, FL. Online condolences can be left at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
