Donald Lewis Smith, age 93, of Englewood (Formerly of Venice, Lakeland and Nokomis) passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at his home in Englewood. He was born January 2, 1929 to Edward and Thelma Smith in Waynesfield, Ohio. He moved to Venice in 1945.
Donald joined the Navy in 1946 and was stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He married his first wife, Barbara, Edgar, (Deceased) in 1948 and was married for over 20 years. He was married to the former Christine Hunter Hord (Deceased) for over 20 years and returned to the Venice area. He married the former Carolyn Hord in 1999 and had been married for 23 years until his passing. He raised 8 children in Venice and later, Ripley, W.Va. He was a lineman and foreman for the Florida Power and Light Company for 26 years. He was a 60 year member of Jehovah's Witness. He will be remembered as a simple, kind and honest man that saw no prejudice or barriers and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and offered consideration and unconditional love to all he knew.
Donald is survived by his wife, Carolyn of Englewood, nine children or step children, Joseph Smith (Deceased), Cheri Smith of Sarasota, Brenda Smith Barrack of Ohio, Cameron Hord of Naples, David Smith of Apollo Beach, KImberly Smith Horn of West Virginia, Anita Smith Johnson of Kentucky, Rebecca Smith Powell of Tennessee and Tina Hord of Englewood. He is further survived by 21 grandchildren and many more great-grandchildren. Memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 6 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall, 9654 Gulfstream Blvd, Englewood, FL 34224.
