Donald Sanborn
Donald Sanborn died peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Smithtown, New York. He was born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, in 1934.
Don graduated from Colgate University and Syracuse Law School before beginning his business career as a stockbroker in New York. Don built a successful career as a broker and an individual investor.
Don also served on the board of trustees of the Silver Bay Association and coached the local Little League baseball team in Summit, New Jersey.
Don was a generous and giving person to everyone in his life.
He was predeceased by his wife, Anne Turner Sanbornm whom he married in 1959 in the Silver Bay chapel.
He is survived by daughter Kathy (Sami) Mitra of Stony Brook, New York; sons William (Mary Jo) Sanborn of Leavenworth, Washington, and Peter (Victoria) Sanborn of Seattle, Washington; and his grandchildren, Mallika and Leela Mitra, Benjamin and Owen Sanborn, and Audrey and Hawkins Sanborn.
