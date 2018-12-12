Donald W. Blair
Donald W. Blair, 85, of Venice, Florida, passed away Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.
He was born in Newark, New Jersey, to James and Ruth Blair.
He is survived by his wife Patricia of 54 years; three children; and six grandchildren.
After serving in the Army, he attended broadcasting school, and moved to Connecticut, where he was a personality on Channel 30 in Hartford. Later, he commuted to New York City to become a newscaster for the major networks. The last 15 years of his career was spent at NBC radio.
He was a member of the Broadcasters Club of Florida, the Media Roundtable and American Legion No-Vel Post 159.
Services: Graveside services will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on Friday, Dec. 14, at 11:30 a.m. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel, is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.