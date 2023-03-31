Donna Jean Smolenski, 82, of Venice, FL, passed away on January 2, 2023. She was born in Oneida, NY on Sept. 10, 1940 to John Janovsky and Ludmilla (Kolar) Janovsky and grew up on a dairy farm. Donna was salutatorian at Morrisville-Eaton Central School in 1958 and graduated magna cum laude from Springfield College in 1962. After graduation, she became a physical education teacher and later worked for many years with the YMCA.

In her freshman year of college, Donna was introduced to her husband John by their mutual, life-long friend Sally Johnson. Donna and John were married on August 24, 1963 and had three children: Mary, Don (wife Karen) & Nancy.


