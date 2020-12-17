Dorcas "Dori" Life Hunt
Dorcas "Dori" Life Hunt, age 93, of Venice, Florida, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. She was born on July 24, 1927, in Weston, West Virginia.
Dori married the late Hobart Hunt, an Air Force officer, in 1947 and came to Florida, where he retired in 1964. Every place they moved, Dori volunteered at the local hospital or Air Force hospital.
She was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Weston, West Virginia, the Venice Yacht Club, DAR, Venice Board & Guild, Venice Public Library, Humane Society of Sarasota and Broward counties, Retired Officers Club and the Republican Women’s Club. She was a volunteer at the Venice Police Department, Venice Area Chamber of Commerce and Venice Public Library.
Services: Dori will be laid to rest next to her husband at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens North in Pompano Beach, Florida. Farley Funeral Home, Venice, is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting FarleyFuneralHome.com.
