Doreen Wilson

Doreen Wilson was born in England in 1930, with her formative years experienced in the shadow of World War II.

She married her beloved husband, Peter, in 1953 and with her family, emigrated to Wilmington, Delaware, in 1965.

A Venice resident since 1997, Doreen was active in theater and choirs, became an accomplished watercolor artist and was a devoted member of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church.


Doreen is survived by her three sons, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Her cheerful manner, quick wit and determination to get the most out of life will be missed by her far-flung family and vast network of friends.

Services: A memorial service for Doreen will be held Saturday, June 19, 10 a.m. at Church of the Good Shepherd, 1115 Center Road, Venice. Farley Funeral Home and Crematory, Venice Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Church of the Good Shepherd, Venice.

