Dorothy A. Kummerer
Dorothy A. “Dottie” Kummerer went to be with the Lord Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on April 4, 1924.
Dottie was a longtime member of the Capri Isles Golf Club and various bridge clubs.
She lived several years in Taipei, Taiwan, and a short time in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Dottie moved to Venice from Branford, Connecticut, in 1986. She was a member of Venice Presbyterian Church and loved singing in the choir and volunteer work.
She was predeceased by her parents, Edward J. and Margaret Frowick; four siblings, James E. Frowick, Roy Frowick, Lawrence Frowick and Margaret Porter; husband Robert O. Norman; and husband James J. Kummerer.
She is survived by three sons, Craig R. Norman (Lisa), Christopher A. Norman (Denise) and Kim C. Norman (Joy); six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and special nephew, Gary Porter, and wife, Pat.
Services: A memorial service will be held at the church in the spring of 2021.
