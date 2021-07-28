Dorothy B. Roberts, age 91, of Nokomis, Florida, died Friday, July 23, 2021.
She was born in Flint, Michigan, on Jan. 18, 1930, to Espen Oscar Buckmaster and Ethel Bell Taylor Buckmaster. She came to Siesta Key, Florida, with her parents in 1945.
Dorothy graduated from Sarasota High in June 1948 and married Isaac “Ike” Roberts on June 20, 1948; they were married 73 years.
She was a homemaker, mother of three children and also a school bus driver for the south part of Sarasota County from 1961 to 1974.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Isaac “Ike” Roberts; her daughters, Debbie (Robin) De Vaney and Beckie (Steve) Cable, all of Nokomis; her son, Michael "Mike" Roberts of Orlando, Florida; her grandchildren, Rob De Vaney, Adam De Vaney and Patricia Roberts Roark; and her great-grandchildren, Justin De Vaney, Ethan De Vaney, Grayson De Vaney, Braden Roark and Riley Roark.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Harvey Buckmaster; her sister, May Stevens; and three grandchildren, Jeremiah “Jeremy” Cable, Jennifer Cable and Jonathan Roberts.
Services: Her funeral, with visitation prior to service, will be held Friday, July 30, at Farley Funeral Home, 265 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice, Florida. Visitation is scheduled for 10 a.m.; the service will follow at 11 a.m. Graveside services and burial will immediately follow in the family plot at Osprey Cemetery at Osprey First Baptist Church, 265 North Tamiami Trail, Osprey, Florida. Funeral arrangements are by Farley Funeral Home.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 210 Wexford Blvd., Venice, FL 34293; or First Baptist Church of Nokomis, 727 Shore Road, Nokomis, FL 34275.
