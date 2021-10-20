Dorothy C. Gula, 94, a resident of Venice, Florida, recently living in Petoskey, Michigan, died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Petoskey, surrounded by family.
Dorothy was born April 9, 1927, in Gwinn, Michigan, to Victor and Siiri Maki. She married John Gula in 1948 in Negaunee, Michigan, and resided with him and their family in Northern Michigan, Northern New York, Northern Ontario and Florida.
She was an active sports woman her entire life, enjoying bowling, softball, curling, golf, tennis and fishing, and was a long-standing member of the Venice YMCA. She also enjoyed all forms of spectator sports.
She loved to spend time camping and blueberry-picking in Michigan and had fond memories of a canoeing and primitive camping trip with all of her daughters in Northern New York.
She had an artistic flair and spent time crafting wall hangings using fiber, stones, birch bark, wire, metal, glass and shells.
She seldom turned down a chance to get together with friends to play cards and dominoes. She especially enjoyed travelling to visit her kids in the summer.
Dorothy was a devoted member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Venice and a supporter of the Feed the Children organization.
She is survived by her and John’s six children, Barbra (Bruce) Bunting, Paula Gula, Jo (Andrew) Sahara, Patti (Tim) LaBounty, Paul (Joni) Gula and Kristin (Dave) Karl; and by one beloved grandchild, Michael Sahara. She is also survived by her brother Robert (Harriet) Maki.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 1995; her son Michael in 1956; four brothers, Walfred, Arnold, Raymond and Paul Maki; and her sisters, Sylvia Tobert and Ruth Ellis.
Services: A church service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m., at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Venice, with Pastor Robert Hall presiding. A luncheon will follow the service.
Contributions: Dorothy’s family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to Feed the Children at FeedTheChildren.org.
