Dorothy Denholm

Denholm

Dorothy Denholm

Dorothy Denholm, of Venice, Florida, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. She was 92.

Dorothy (Shega) Denholm was born in Barberton, Ohio, Dec. 19, 1926, to Frank and Helen Shega. After attending St. Thomas School of Nursing and the University of Akron she became an RN. She retired from nursing at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Pontiac, Michigan.

She was also a longtime member of St. Owen Catholic Church in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Dorothy enjoyed traveling, sewing, playing golf and bridge. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include three sons, Robert E. (Eileen) Denholm, Gregg R. (Deidre) Denholm and Dr. David K. Denholm; two daughters, Dianne E. Blunt and Denise Denholm; grandchildren Kelly Emerick, Kevin and Kyle Denholm, Kara Bleignier, Amanda C. Blunt and Meredith C. Gillam; 11 great-grandchildren; her brother Edward Shega (Nancy); and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert F. Denholm.

Services: Mass was held Wednesday, Oct 23, at 11 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Barberton, Ohio, followed by a graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery, 100 East Waterloo Road, Akron, Ohio. To share a memory of Dorothy or to leave the family a special condolence, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.

Recommended for you

Load entries