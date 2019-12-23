Dorothy E. Colbert
Dorothy E. Colbert, age 95 of Atlanta, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019.
Mrs. Colbert was a former member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Urbana, Ohio and Epiphany Cathedral in Venice, Florida. There will not be a memorial service, but a remembrance Mass will be held in both churches.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert H. Colbert and brothers Perry and Richard Ream.
Surviving are her son and daughter in law Gary and Bridget Colbert of Atlanta, sister Rita Culley of Urbana, Ohio, numerous nieces and nephews.
In remembrance, please consider donations to Wellstar Community Hospice in Marietta.
Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements.
