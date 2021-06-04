Dorothy J. Bradley

Dorothy J. Bradley born August 15, 1930. Dotty died June 3, 2021, peacefully in hospice care at Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital.

She was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church volunteering in the nursery, visiting sick and on the prayer chain.

She also volunteered at Venice Regional Bayfront and was honored for over 26,000 hours of volunteer service.

She was preceded in death by her husband Howard A. Bradley and is survived by daughter Joy Bush; grandson Bryan Mason; great-granddaughter Aria Mason and sister Barbara Daugherty.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Hospital Volunteers of Venice or Emmanuel Lutheran Church. She will be greatly missed.

