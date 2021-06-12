Dorothy Kokulis Stokes
Dorothy Kokulis Stokes passed away peacefully at her home in Venice, Florida, on June 7, 2021, while making an apple strudel in her kitchen.
Dotty, affectionately known as Yiayia to her grandchildren, was preparing for an upcoming trip to New England to spend time with her children, grandchildren and new great-grandson.
Yiayia lived every bit of her 83 years full of energy and with a strong love of family. Her grandchildren wanted to let everyone know that “our Yiayia was a tremendously unique grandmother, who loved running around with all of us with the energy of someone half her age. She brought so much laughter, love and happiness into all our lives.
“She will forever be remembered as the grandmother who would wake us up for ‘midnight’ ice cream parties, play games anytime we wanted to, take us on numerous trips and walks on the beach and simply chat with us for hours about the smallest details of all our days.
“While her positivity was infectious, her zest for enjoying life to the fullest is one of the most valuable traits she passed on to us. She made every day count and was a constant example of this to her family, whom she valued more than anything else.
“All of us grandchildren would agree that just holding her hand would warm us from the inside out, and this light will be missed every single day.”
When not with her family, Dotty would spend her time working out at the Venice YMCA, playing bridge and mah-jongg with her friends at Pelican Pointe and going out to dinner and shows with her dear friends in the Venice area.
Contribuitons: In lieu of flowers, our family asks that you make a donation in her name to the charity or organization that gives you and your family the most joy and fulfillment.
To share a memory of Dotty or to send a condolence to the family, visit: FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.