Dorothy Lorraine Balch
Dorothy Lorraine Balch (née Colcord) died Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Venice, Florida, surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Balch had resided in Venice for 19 years, previously residing in Naples, Florida, and Upton, Massachusetts.
She was born in Milford, Massachusetts, on June 23, 1923. Her parents were David A. Colcord and Alice A. Tuttle Colcord.
Mrs. Balch was a graduate of Upton High School and Worcester Memorial Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts, as a registered nurse. She served as a nurse at Cushing Hospital in Framingham, Massachusetts, during World War II and later at Knowlton Manor in Upton; Milford Hospita;l and for Dr. John Cicchetti in Milford as a nurse assistant. Mrs. Balch volunteered for the local blood bank in Upton.
She was a member of the Eastern Star and American Legion Auxiliary and led a Girl Scout troop while residing in Upton.
She was a skilled seamstress who won awards for her creations. Mrs. Balch enjoyed gardening and raised test roses for Jackson and Perkins.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda C. Langley of Venice and Lorraine E. Limero and Thomas Limero of Houston, Texas; her sister, Phyllis Conlin of Upton; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Robert P. Balch; and her siblings, Carolyn (Colcord) MacNeal and Wallace Colcord.
Services: There will be a private memorial service in Venice.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Tidewell Hospice, 220 Wexford Blvd., Venice FL 34293.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.