Dorothy May Kalchbrenner

Dorothy (Dotty) Waldo Kalchbrenner of Nokomis, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2021, surrounded by her family. Born on October 14, 1938, in Chicago to Norval and Marjorie (Carr) Waldo, Dotty attended Morgan Park High School and Thornton Junior College.
She was married to Edward Kalchbrenner (whom she met in Kindergarten) for 62 years. During that time, Dotty worked as a dental assistant, teacher's assistant, and secretary. Ed and Dotty were blessed with two children Debra Ann and David Allen. The family moved to Venice in 1972. Dotty was devoted to her family. She enjoyed volunteering in Debbie and David's schools. When grandsons Samuel and Blake were born, she attended every ball game, school performance, and recital. She was an unofficial grandma to many of Samuel and Blake's friends. Dotty was always available to help neighbors and friends. A member of Grace United Methodist Church for almost 50 years, she served on many committees and was a long-time usher.
Dotty was preceded in death by her son David, husband Ed, and son-in-law Robert Waldron. She is lovingly remembered by her daughter Debbie Waldron, grandson Samuel Waldron (Sandy), grandson Blake Waldron, great-grandson Spencer Waldron, Kathy Kalchbrenner Bornholtz (Bill), Emily Monaghan, Matthew Monaghan, brother Edward (Chris) Waldo, and several beloved nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held to celebrate Dotty's life.
Dotty was a supporter of many charities including Tidewell Hospice, St Jude's Children Hospital, and also Grace United Methodist Church.
Farley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
