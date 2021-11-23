Dorothy R. Brown of Venice, Florida died on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Village of the Isle. She was born in Ishpeming, Michigan to Henry and Alice (Swanson) Morissette on January 22, 1931. She graduated from Ishpeming High School, and she then attended Northern Michigan University with a Bachelor of Science in Education. She then taught business courses in several Michigan high schools.
On August 27, 1955, she married Douglas E. Brown, and they lived in Ishpeming. She retired from teaching Adult Education when they moved to Deerfield, Illinois. When Doug retired, they moved to Venice, Florida, spending summers at their camp in Michigamme. She was a member of the Venice Presbyterian Church. Dorothy became an avid watercolor artist, specializing in flowers. She also enjoyed knitting, joining several volunteer groups. She and Doug became quite the adventurers, traveling to Israel, Egypt, Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica, Alaska, Peru, Galapagos, Scandinavia, Russia including St. Petersburg, Africa, and a river trip from Austria to the Netherlands.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Alicen (Will) Phillips of Manistique, Michigan, Marian (Ron) Kulju of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Michigamme, six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson, brother Michael ( Mary) Morissette of Ishpeming, sister-in-law Ann Brown of Spread Eagle, Wisconsin, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Douglas E. Brown on September 26, 2021, and her parents.
No services will be scheduled.
Memorials may be sent to the Venice Presbyterian Church, 825 The Rialto, Venice, Florida 34285. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
