Doug Bower
Doug Bower, 81, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Sterling Heights, Michigan, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
Doug was born Feb. 26, 1939, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of the late Maxine and Royal Bower.
Doug relocated to Venice in 1995 and worked as a resort manager at the Yacht Club Apartments and Quarterdeck, where he retired in 2014.
He was a member of the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Lexington (CVA-16). He was a member of the VFW and a proud supporter of President Donald Trump.
Doug is survived by his children, Doug Bower (Pam) and Diane Bower (Rodney); grandchildren, Joseph and Katlin Royal Martinez and Mac Bower; sister-in-law, Mary Bower; nephews, John and Jason Bower; and nieces Sandy Schuette, Micki Koppin and Carmel Zerilli.
Doug was preceded in death by his stepfather, James Yates; brothers, Bill Bower, John Bower and Tike Bower; and Dolores Bower, the absolute love of his life and wife for 47 years.
Services: A celebration of Doug’s life will be held at a later date.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doug’s name to DetroitGoodfellows.org or WoundedWarriorsproject.org.
