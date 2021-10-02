Douglas E. Brown, of Venice, Florida, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, his 92nd birthday, at the Village On The Isle.
He was born in Iron River, Michigan, to Fayette and Gladys (Pickard) Brown in 1929. He graduated from Iron River High School in 1949 and from the Colorado School of Mines in 1951 with a degree of Engineer of Mines.
Doug served as a lieutenant in the Army Corps of Engineers in Korea from 1952 to 1954. On Aug. 27, 1955, he and Dorothy Morissette were married in the Presbyterian Church of Ishpeming, Michigan.
Doug worked as an engineer for Inland Steel Co. in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin from 1954 until 1975 when he was relocated to the corporate offices in Chicago, Illinois. He and Dorothy resided in Deerfield, Illinois.
He retired in 1984 as General Manager, Raw Materials Operations, responsible for the corporate iron mines, coal mines, limestone quarries and the Great Lakes fleet.
Doug moved to Venice in 1984. He was an elder in Venice Presbyterian Church and he sang in the choir for many years. He also served on the board of directors of the Presbyterian Camp and Conference Ministries.
Doug is survived by Dorothy, his wife of 66 years; daughters Alicen (Will) Phillips of Manistique, Michigan, and Marian (Ron) Kulju of Albuquerque, New Mexico; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law Ann Brown of Spread Eagle, Wisconsin; and brother-in-law Michael Morissette of Ishpeming.
Doug was preceded in death by his sister Fay and brothers Elwin and Robert.
Services: No services have been scheduled at this time. To leave a condolence for the family, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: The family requests that any donations be made to the Venice Presbyterian Church Choir Fund, 825 The Rialto, Venice, FL 34285; or to PCCM, 1920 Streetman Drive, Lithia, FL 33547-1822.
