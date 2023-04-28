Douglas Gordon Haynes Jr., 76, of Venice passed away on February 24th, 2023, following a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Douglas is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gail, his son James, his brother David, nephews Michael and Timothy, and his cousins Rev. Suzanne Uittenbogaard and Linda Pettersen. He was predeceased by his father Douglas Gordon Haynes Sr. and his mother Dorothy Seagraves Haynes.
Douglas attended Cornell University, where he was a member of the Alpha Chi Sigma fraternity, and graduated with a Master of Science in chemical engineering. Professionally he concentrated on abrasive engineering, a field in which he worked for four decades and in which he was recognized for his numerous contributions; he was the author of multiple articles and manuals, was awarded two patents, and served as a president of the Detroit Abrasive Engineering Society and also on the Safety Committee of the National Grinding Wheel Institute.
Quick witted and intellectually curious, his engineering frame of mind and love of reading made Douglas a skilled cook, a clever repairman, and an adroit conversationalist knowledgeable in a broad array of topics. He was an avid musician and played multiple instruments with multiple community bands in the Detroit area prior to moving to Florida. After relocating, he most recently played with the North Port Concert Band as a clarinetist. Douglas served in Vietnam as an artillery officer with the United States Army and retired from the Reserves as a Major.
A memorial service will be held in his honor at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9th at Venice Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Lustgarten Foundation (https://lustgarten.org/) in support of its continued fight against pancreatic cancer.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.