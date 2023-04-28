Douglas Gordon Haynes Jr., 76, of Venice passed away on February 24th, 2023, following a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Douglas is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gail, his son James, his brother David, nephews Michael and Timothy, and his cousins Rev. Suzanne Uittenbogaard and Linda Pettersen. He was predeceased by his father Douglas Gordon Haynes Sr. and his mother Dorothy Seagraves Haynes.

Douglas attended Cornell University, where he was a member of the Alpha Chi Sigma fraternity, and graduated with a Master of Science in chemical engineering. Professionally he concentrated on abrasive engineering, a field in which he worked for four decades and in which he was recognized for his numerous contributions; he was the author of multiple articles and manuals, was awarded two patents, and served as a president of the Detroit Abrasive Engineering Society and also on the Safety Committee of the National Grinding Wheel Institute.


   
