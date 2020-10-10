Dr. Barbara Featherston Tea Oct 10, 2020 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Card of Thanks Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dr. Barbara Featherston TeaDr. Barbara Featherston Tea passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Nokomis, Florida.Arrangements are by Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now DeSantis kills $300 benefit for unemployed Port Charlotte man faces homicide charge for Venice bank shooting Woman shot dead at South Venice bank Aviator to solo again on 75th anniversary of first solo flight Man arrested in shooting death at South Venice bank Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Featured Businesses Sunny Days Ice Cream Delivery to your Home or office 941-255-1889 Website Painting Unlimited 941-979-7947 Beechwood Builders 779 Commerce Drive Suite 14, Venice, FL 34292 941-484-9053 Website Gillis Construction 941-625-7663 Website Your Cbd Store Englewood 2650 S Mccall Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-208-5813 Website Helgemo Team at Compass 320 Cross Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-456-6052 Website J.A. Lynch Nursery 1191 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte , FL 33980 941-624-0491 Website Storm Twisters 941-626-8200 Ban-a-bug 1560 S Mccall Rd, Englewood, FL 34223 941-475-9551 New England Antiques 941-639-9338 Find a local business
