Dr. Francis A. (Frank) Ruffo Sr., Age 90 formerly of Ocean Pines, Md., passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, in Sarasota, Fla.

Frank was born November 18, 1931, in Frostburg, Md., to the late Samuel J. and Mary Ruffo. He was the eldest of three children, a brother, Ronald Ruffo of Crownsville, Md., and a sister, Janet Bittner of Meyersdale, Pa.


