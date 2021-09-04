Dr. Gary Arket Lewis

Dr. Gary A. Lewis unexpectedly and sadly passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2021. His life could have been longer but not more full.
Gary was born in Binghamton, New York, the only child of Arket and Nettie Lewis. He was blessed with a loving and supportive family.
He excelled academically and pursued his childhood dream of becoming a dentist, graduating from the University of Pennsylvania Dental School. While at Penn, he met his future wife, Cheryl Lynne Hendrickson.
Gary and Lynne embarked on their first adventure together when Gary joined the Public Health Service after graduation. After his service, Gary and Lynne settled in Rochester, New York, where he was a respected dentist for 45 years.
He and Lynne raised their three children there, and as they grew, Gary instilled in them his view on life, which was that no ambition was too grand. He lived and taught to approach every challenge head on and to commit fully to whatever task was at hand. For Gary, the world held limitless opportunities as long as you put in the work.
In his later years, Gary found companionship with Janice Albert. After retiring from dentistry, they split their time between Rochester and Venice, Florida.
Gary is survived by his partner, Janice; his three children, Leslie (Dimitris), Heather (Stephen) and C. Scott (Gina); and eight grandchildren, Cole, Annabel, Amelia, Graham, Hayes, Kay, Adelaide and Elias.
Spending time with his grandchildren, he continued to instill the same outlook on life and sense of adventure.
Those closest to him will remember his deep love for his family, his commitment to dentistry and his devotion to the sporting life.
Services: Friends who wish to remember Gary can join his family at a celebration of life to be held Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Monroe Golf Club in Pittsford, New York, at 4 p.m.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family ask you donate in Gary’s memory to Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation, 7500 Brooktree Road, Wexford, PA 15090; SCA-aware.org.
