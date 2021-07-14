Dr. Noel M. Chiantella
Dr. Noel M. Chiantella, 71, former chairman of Radiology at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo.
Dr. Noel Michael Chiantella, 71, of Venice, Florida, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 29, 2021, surrounded by family and in the care of Tidewell Hospice.
Born in Long Island City, New York, Dr. Chiantella grew up in Seat Pleasant, Maryland. He was the oldest of 10 children, including seven sisters and two brothers.
After graduating from Bishop McNamara High School, he attended Mount Saint Mary’s College (now Mount Saint Mary’s University) in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Dr. Chiantella earned his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, where he met his wife, Eileen, who was a nurse in the neurosurgical intensive care unit.
Following an internship in general surgery at the University of Maryland, Dr. Chiantella served as a general medical officer in the U.S. Navy, achieving the rank of lieutenant commander. He deployed to Subic Bay (Luzon, the Philippines) aboard the USS Wichita (AOR-1).
Upon returning, he completed his residency in radiology and a fellowship in neuroradiology, both at the University of Maryland.
Dr. Chiantella was an assistant professor in the Department of Diagnostic Radiology at the University of Maryland until he and his family moved to Buffalo, New York. He was also an assistant professor at the State University of New York at Buffalo.
Dr. Chiantella served on the staff of Mercy Hospital of Buffalo from 1984 until 2009, and was the chairman of its Radiology Department from 1990 to 1997. Dr. Chiantella was also an associate with Southtowns Radiology from 1990 until he retired in 2009; he served as its president from 1997 through 2000.
Residents of Orchard Park, New York, for 20 years, Dr. Chiantella and his wife relocated to Venice, Florida, where they had kept a second home. He enjoyed traveling, cooking —especially holiday dinners like the Feast of the Seven Fishes — and visiting with friends and family.
“My dad just adored his five grandchildren. They brought each other great joy,” his daughter, Catherine, said.
Dr. Chiantella was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother. His fantastic sense of humor, life-long love of learning and devotion to family will be deeply missed.
Dr. Chiantella was predeceased by his son, Michael Chiantella. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Eileen Chiantella (née Mathias); daughter, Catherine Stern, and her husband, Jordan Stern; daughter-in-law, Karen Camacho (Christopher); grandchildren, Dylan Chiantella, Morgan Chiantella, Eloise Stern, Isabelle Stern and Audrey Stern; and sisters, Carolyn Chiantella, Jean Sims (Matthew), Gloria Chiantella (Charles Luedtke), Margaret Junghans (Jeffrey) and Christine Davis (Tucker).
Services: A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, July 17, at 9:30 a.m., at St. Thomas More Church, 2506 Gulf Gate Drive, Sarasota, Florida. Inurnment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery in 2022.
