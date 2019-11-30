Dr. Robert Joseph Anthony Schurdak, M.D., of Montgomery, Ohio, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the age of 87.
Bob Schurdak was born in Ensley, Alabama, and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. He completed his pre-med at Ohio University, Phi Beta Kappa.
He graduated from medical school at the University of Cincinnati, Alpha Omega Alpha, and performed his family medicine residency at St. Mary’s in Cincinnati.
Dr. Schurdak served in the Coast Guard for one year in Washington, D.C., and provided one year of public health on the Popago Indian Reservation in Arizona.
He was a member of Delta Tau Delta, the Knights of Columbus and the Catholic Slovak Association, and was awarded the Fellowship of American Association of Family Medicine in recognition of his 50 years of medical service to the public.
Dr. Schurdak practiced family medicine in Hartwell, Ohio, then in Springdale, Ohio, over a 51-year career. He lived in Forest Park, Ohio, for 20 years, then Montgomery, Ohio, for the remainder of his life.
He and Debby also have a home in Venice, Florida, where he made many cherished friends. Bob was an avid golfer and loved to play tennis with his friends, children and grandchildren.
He loved watching basketball and playing poker and chess with his grandchildren. He and Debby loved to travel and open their home to friends and family. He will be dearly missed by everyone whose lives he touched.
He was the beloved husband of Deborah (nee Rouff) Schurdak; devoted father of Jennifer D. (Will Eberle) Schurdak, Mary-Claire (Eric) Grosgogeat and Eric Robert (Jane) Schurdak; cherished stepfather of Jennifer (Tim) Hansford and Rick (Karen Novellino) Neufarth; proud grandfather/Papa Doc of 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild: Tara and Aaron Schurdak, Claire and Isabelle Grosgogeat, Maeve and Eric Robert Schurdak, Thomas and Matthew Hansford, Abigail, Lindsay and Samuel Neufarth, Rachel and Devon Sutherland, and Johnathan Rauck; devoted brother of Edward (Terri) Schurdak, the late John (the late Eleanora) Schurdak, the late Mary Ann (Herb - surviving) Fletcher and the late Jane Francis Schurdak; and cherished son of the late Jacob and Katherine Schurdak.
Services: A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 East Kemper Road, Cincinnati. Family will greet friends following the Mass.
Contributions: Donations in memory of Dr. Schurdak may be directed to U.C. Medical Neurological Department, care of Dr. Espay; TuftsSchildmeyer.com.
