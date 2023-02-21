Peabody, MA - William Radford Coyle passed quietly on February 10, 2023, surrounded by family the day before his 90th birthday in Peabody, MA.

Bill was born in New York City on February 11,1933 to William Radford Coyle, Jr. and Eleanor Coghlin Gibbons. His early life was spent in New York City and Bethlehem, PA. He attended college preparatory school at the Kent School in Connecticut, where he rowed on the crew team and was a bell ringer. In 1951, he matriculated to Princeton University, graduating in 1955 (Key and Seal). A favorite memory from Princeton was blasting the new "Rock Around the Clock" record along with dozens of other undergrads at the same time. Following graduation, he moved back to New York City to attend medical school at New York University. During his med school years, he met his future bride, Annamary Monahan on an empty train car by asking if he could sit next to her. They married in 1957, and had four children: William III (1959), James (1960), Mary (1965-1965), and Mary Kathleen (1967). He served in the Army reserves with the 912 MASH.


