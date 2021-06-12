Earl C. Schleutker
Earl C. Schleutker, age 96, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Venice, Florida.
Earl was born May 23, 1925, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to his parents, Evelyn Davis Schleutker and Earl C. Schleutker Sr.
He was predeceased by his wife, Jean Anne (Perry) Schleutker.
Earl grew up in Cincinnati before moving to Columbus, Ohio, where he raised his family in the Minerva Park community. He served in the U.S. army between 1943 and 1945.
Earl was a successful manufacture sales representative. He began selling newspapers as a boy, and later cigars, hosiery and, eventually, apparel. In his retirement, he got a kick out of selling stuff at Florida flea markets.
He was a genuinely nice man who put his family first. He enjoyed traveling and social gatherings with Jean and other couples. He and Jean loved floral gardening while living for a time in Apple Valley, Ohio.
Earl is survived by his three children, Jennifer (Jeff) Ritchie, Susan (Brian) Walker and James (Dee Ann) Schleutker; grandchildren, Ben (Crystal) Ritchie, Brian Ritchie, Perry (Clay) Foster, Valerie Walker, Allison Schleutker and Vanden Schleutker; great-grandsons, Jack and Gavin Ritchie; and special friend Suzanne Torti.
Services: A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, June 14, at Venice Memorial Gardens. No calling hours. Arrangements are by Toale Brothers, Ewing Chapel, Venice.
