Earl William Turner
Earl William Turner — Pastor Earl — died peacefully in Venice, Florida, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the age of 86, after a long illness.
He is survived by his wife, Gail (Symonds) Turner; his sons, Ryan Turner of Springfield, Illinois, and Brent Turner of Oregon; and his sisters, Linnie (Gary) McCully of Washburn, Illinois, and Nancy Jenkins of Metamora, Illinois; along with several grandchildren and stepchildren.
Earl was predeceased by his son Jeffrey Turner of Springfield, Illinois.
Earl Turner was a retired pastor serving in New Life Church in Venice and Community Life Church in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Services: A memorial will be held on a future date.
