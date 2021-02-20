Earl William Turner

Earl William Turner — Pastor Earl — died peacefully in Venice, Florida, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the age of 86, after a long illness.

He is survived by his wife, Gail (Symonds) Turner; his sons, Ryan Turner of Springfield, Illinois, and Brent Turner of Oregon; and his sisters, Linnie (Gary) McCully of Washburn, Illinois, and Nancy Jenkins of Metamora, Illinois; along with several grandchildren and stepchildren.

Earl was predeceased by his son Jeffrey Turner of Springfield, Illinois.

Earl Turner was a retired pastor serving in New Life Church in Venice and Community Life Church in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Services: A memorial will be held on a future date.

